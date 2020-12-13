In Loving Memory
Brenda Terhune Hait, born Nov. 8, 1931, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2020 at age 89 at La Posada in Green Valley Az. She was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church and PEO of Green Valley. She was active in her community and truly enjoyed living life to the fullest.
Brenda grew up in Madison, New Jersey, where she met her first love, Mortimer Hall “Tim” Hait. They married and had two children, Wendy and Timmy. Brenda had a sense for adventure and absolutely loved to travel. She loved the Native American and Mexican cultures. She enjoyed collecting Christmas nativities, Native American pottery, Guadalupes, Kachinas, crosses amongst many other items. Her love for photography produced many wonderful pictures. She loved our American flag deeply and photographed the flag all over the U.S. She framed many of the pictures and proudly displayed some in Tubac.
Brenda always had hobbies to keep her busy including, caring for her dog, Taylor, who now resides with Wendy and Darrell. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, socializing with her friends and a nice glass of wine, community events, swimming, hiking, walking her dog, taking courses on different topics of interest. She had a love for life and family and friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by son Timmy Hait, Mortimer “Tim” Hait, Jerry Schlesselman of Colorado, and Vinson Simpson of Wisconsin. Brenda is survived by daughter Wendy Hait Lewis and husband Darrell Lewis of Phoenix AZ; sister Trudel Gifford and husband Dave Gifford of Santa Fe, NM; and brother Hyler Terhune and wife Diane Terhune of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.
Brenda loved life, celebrated life, and lived life. She would want us all to do the same.
Rest in Peace Mom, we all loved you and will miss you.