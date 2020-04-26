Boris (Skip) Dronoff passed away April 12, 2020 at age 82 at home surrounded by loved ones after a two-year battle with cancer. He was an Army veteran, and was the founder of New Method Cleaners and County Cleaners in Susanville, CA. He traveled and resided in many places, including New York, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Australia, California, and Arizona, finally settling in the Oregon coastal areas. He was an avid fisherman and animal lover with a special love for birds.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Dronoff (of 31 yrs), son Darrin Dronoff and daughter-in-law Patricia Dronoff (Utah), daughter Tanya Dronoff (California), granddaughters Kaitlyn and Eden Dronoff (Utah), stepson Robert Janzen (California), stepgranddaughter Cassandra Janzen-Gahler (Minnesota), and stepgrandson Timothy Janzen.
Because of his fondness for birds, the family asks that in lieu of cards, etc., donations in his memory be made to his favorite charitable organization, The Oasis Bird Sanctuary in Benson, Arizona (https://the-oasis.org).