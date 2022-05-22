BONNIE LAURIE TETZLAFF

Bonnie Tetzlaff (nee Moungey), of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away on May 16, 2022 at the age of 81. Bonnie was loving, smart, charismatic, and kind with a magnetic personality. Above all else, she was fiercely devoted to her family.
She sang her way through life. At 15, her first gig was with the Coquettes. They traveled to New York City and sang on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour Show. She dodged fame for most of her life until she sang for multiple seasons with Milwaukee’s Florentine Opera Company. She was also a choir director and a gifted pianist, but humble about her many talents since she didn’t like the limelight. Along with her music degree, Bonnie went back to school for a teaching certificate from UWM and worked for the Brookfield school district for many years.
Last, she was a lifelong learner, especially when it came to Spanish. She spent her winters in Green Valley, Arizona, spending time with her friends. She loved traveling to Rivera Maya Mexico and spoke Spanish to anyone that would engage. She especially enjoyed margaritas on the beach.
Beloved wife of the late William and loving mother of three children, Laura (Miles) Riley, Lisa (Scott) Heming, and Andrew (Rachel) Tetzlaff. She was Grandma Bonnie to Carley, Ethan, Kayla, Kimmy, Austin, Kimberley, and Ariel. She is preceded in death by her sister Holly Magnus and her husband Robert. She is survived by her two sisters Heather Bergin and Terry (Vince) Pawloski, and brothers-in-law, John (Nance) Tetzlaff, John Davis & Jerry (Alice) Davis. She enjoyed a loving, extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 22, at 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home (10121 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa).
