Bonnie Jane Knudson passed away Feb. 16, 2022, at the age of 84.
She was born April 12, 1937, in North Adams, Massachusetts, daughter to Hugh and Viola Blanchard.
Bonnie worked as an RN nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in Connecticut, she was a night shift supervisor for the hospital for over 20 years. While attending school in Massachusetts to become an RN nurse, she met James Knudson, her husband to be, at a dance on a blind date. They were married August 17, 1957 and spent 64 wonderful happy years together, first living in Connecticut and raising their two children before retiring 33 years ago and moving to Green Valley AZ in 1989. The last 5 years she enjoyed living at Silver Springs in Green Valley with her husband, happy and always smiling, her quick wit and personality felt by everyone.
Bonnie was an extraordinary person, a caring loving wife and mother. Her kindness, laughter and love will live on forever in the hearts of those that knew her, she will be sorely missed by all.
She is survived by her husband James Knudson of Green Valley AZ, daughter Sheryl Gutzeit, Son Scott Knudson, two grandchildren Zackary Knudson and Jenna Gutzeit, all residing in CA.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone