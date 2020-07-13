Bonnie Clara King passed away, peacefully, on July 8, 2020, in Tucson, AZ.
Bonnie was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Fred and Clara Krizan, on April 6, 1945.
Bonnie is predeceased by Jeffery, her husband of 46 years; her parents; and sister Anne and brother-in-law, Jose. Bonnie is survived by her brother, Fred Jr. (Denise), Franklinville, New York; sister, Jeanne Powick (Edward), Cape May, New Jersey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Shelley and Rich King of Tucson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and dear friends (especially Donna) in Arizona and New York.
Bonnie married the love of her life, Jeffery, in 1966 after he returned from the Vietnam War, and moved to Arizona in 1969. She graduated from LaSalle Sr. High, obtained a degree in food administration; became a trained dog groomer; was a trainer with National Semi-conductor in Tucson and was a successful retail distributor. Bonnie and her husband were members of American Legion Post #131.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bonnie’s memory, to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, P.O. Box 551, Tucson, AZ 85701-0551 or The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614.