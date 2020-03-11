Billie Elaine McMillan, 41, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on March 3, 2020.
Billie is survived by two children, son Mason Jackson, 12, and daughter, Hunter Elaine, 11; parents Bill and Betty McMillan of Sahuarita; sisters Kim Thomas of Tucson and Jackie Thomas Olsen of Sahuarita; twin brother Adam (Emily) McMillan of Sahuarita; and grandmother Gladys McMillan, Sahuarita, AZ.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Services will be on Sunday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn on Park Avenue in Tucson, followed by a Celebration of Life at American Legion Post 7 in downtown Tucson.
