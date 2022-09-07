Beverly Orletta LeBlanc, nee Freeman, residing in Green Valley, AZ passed away on Aug. 24, 2022. She is survived by her two daughters Stephanie McMillan of Sisters, OR and Melinda Simons of Alexandria, VA, two grandsons in Richmond, VA Marcos and Nicolas Campero, and a great granddaughter Zoey Campero.
Beverly was born in Nowata, OK on Jan. 9, 1937 and moved to Springfield, OR when she was 14. She married James Simons on Nov. 19, 1955. After raising their two daughters on a small farm on the McKenzie River they moved to Tucson, AZ in 1982.
Beverly and Jim enjoyed living in Arizona and were in the process of building their dream home in Sierra Vista, AZ when Jim passed away in 1986. Beverly married retired MSgt Ronald LeBlanc in 1988 and moved to Frederick, MD.
After a few years in Maryland they missed the desert and returned to Tucson. Beverly was widowed again in 1998 with Ron’s passing. Beverly then began traveling, spending time with her many sisters in Idaho, Washington and Arizona. She finally settled in Green Valley where she met Elmer Conboy. They were wed in Honolulu, HI in 2012.
They traveled extensively until his passing in 2017. The family will gather on a mountaintop at a yet to be determined date to release Bev’s ashes so she may continue her travels on the wind.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone