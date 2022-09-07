LeBlanc obit 09.11.22.jpg

Beverly Orletta LeBlanc, nee Freeman, residing in Green Valley, AZ passed away on Aug. 24, 2022. She is survived by her two daughters Stephanie McMillan of Sisters, OR and Melinda Simons of Alexandria, VA, two grandsons in Richmond, VA Marcos and Nicolas Campero, and a great granddaughter Zoey Campero.

Beverly was born in Nowata, OK on Jan. 9, 1937 and moved to Springfield, OR when she was 14. She married James Simons on Nov. 19, 1955. After raising their two daughters on a small farm on the McKenzie River they moved to Tucson, AZ in 1982.

