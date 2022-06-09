Beverly J. Burns

Beverly Burns passed away in her La Posada home on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the age of 88. She dealt with numerous medical issues for several years and one of those finally caused her passing.
Beverly was born December 17, 1933 in Roseville, California to Max and Audrey Huntington. She was a descendant of American Founding Father Samuel Huntington, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and she was a long-time member of the Huntington Family Association.
Beverly was married three times. Her first marriage resulted in a son, Donald, and two daughters, Sheri and Nancy. Sheri passed away last February but Donald and Nancy were at her side in the days before her passing. Bev’s stepdaughter Joyce was also at her side. Beverly is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Her third marriage was in 1975 to Ken Burns who had been married twice before marrying Beverly. Their marriage lasted 47 years. They jokingly claimed to be “three-time winners.”
Bev loved school and was an excellent student. She was good at numbers and started to work for the State of California in the field of accounting. She worked her way up and when she retired in 1991, she was a manager and supervised her own organizational unit.
Beverly was born in Northern California and spent most of her life there. However, she did move to Oregon in 1995 with Ken due to his job at the prison in Crescent City, California. They moved to Green Valley in 2001 for the dryer and warmer weather.
She enjoyed traveling, especially ocean cruising, and trips to Hawaii. She and Ken traveled to South America and Europe and her favorite trip was to China. Beverly also enjoyed reading, especially historical novels, genealogy and Tai Chi.
Bev was a “biker babe.” She and Ken owned Harley Davidson motorcycles for many years with her riding on the back. Their longest trip was to Sturgis in 1998 and lasted 3 weeks and covered 4,200 miles. More recently, she and Ken own a Corvette and are members of the local Corvette Outlaws.
Beverly was petite but had the courage and heart of a warrior. She had a friendly smile, a twinkle in her eye and had nothing negative to say about anyone. She was generous and always willing to help those in need. She will be missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live forever in each of us.
