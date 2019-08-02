Beverly (Fry) Guinn of Greeley passed away on July 25, 2019. She was born in Wellington, Kansas, on Sept. 10, 1930, the daughter of James and Rosamond Cann Fry. She grew up in this farming community, where her father worked as a telegrapher for the Santa Fe Railroad. She graduated from Wellington High School in 1948.
She attended Kansas State University, then married her high school sweetheart, Darwin Guinn, in 1950. Beverly was a life-long learner, interested in history, art, music, and her family’s many activities and pursuits. She was a devoted supporter of all of her family’s educations.
Beverly and her husband Darwin traveled widely throughout their 69-year marriage, with many travels abroad. This included a year in Tachikawa, Japan during the Korean War when Darwin served in the Air Force and Beverly worked in Air Force’s manpower office. She also lived in many places throughout her full life, with 35 address changes as she and Darwin moved for college, Air Force service, and career in the construction industry. This led them from small towns in Kansas and Nebraska to Littleton, Colorado and the Bay Area of San Francisco. They settled at last in Greeley in 1968, with yearly sojourns to Green Valley, Arizona. She once joked that she would likely be reincarnated as a Mayflower moving box.
Beverly was very involved in the Greeley community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, P.E.O., The Questers, and associate member of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, Arizona. She served on the boards of the American Cancer Society (a 44-year survivor), the Salvation Army, and on committees at her church. She also read textbooks for blind students at the University of Northern Colorado.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Darwin, and two daughters, Susan (Michael) Guinn-Chipman of Golden and Julie (Roger) Haddock of St. Louis. She is also survived and cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Patrick) Chipman Dechant, Katie Chipman, Andrew Haddock, Holly Haddock, and two great-grandchildren, Audio and Gabrielle Dechant.
Beverly’s family would like to thank the staffs at UC Health, Grace Pointe, and Pathways for their loving care.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Greeley, Colorado on August 10 at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Valley Presbyterian Church, the American Cancer Society, or the American Heart Association.