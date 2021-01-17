BETTY PERRY

Betty Lou Brayton Campbell Perry (Betsy), age 94, passed away in her sleep early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in nursing care in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born Oct. 4, 1926 in Chicago, to William and Lurline Brayton.
She graduated from Jefferson High School and then from the University of Wisconsin — Madison. She married Richard Campbell in 1949 and in her later years was the longtime partner of Roger L. Perry.
She is survived by her 3 children: Scott (Claire), Douglas (Gloria) and Lisa (David Ward). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Nathan, Westley, Tristan and Kaitlin; and by 2 great-grandchildren: Nola and Miles. She was preceded in death by her 2 sisters: Barbara Story and Nancy Rusch.
Betty worked at the phone company in Madison, at the UW as a secretary, and was a docent at the Tubac Center for the Arts in Tubac, Arizona. For many years she was a member of the Monona AAUW and was an avid golfer at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge before traveling the world, then moving to Arizona. It was a great life. She will be missed.