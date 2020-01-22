BETTY LOU COLONGIONE

At the age of 81, Betty passed peacefully, filled with joy and into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus the Christ whom she served for 75-plus years on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Her life was a remarkable testimony of her extraordinary faith in her Lord. Betty was known as a prayer warrior and answer her prayers He did. .. over and over
She is survived by her two sisters, Susan and Judy, her daughter whom she lovingly referred to as "my Linda," four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. What truly demonstrates her loving relationship with her Lord is the astounding plethora of close, intimate friends with whom she adored and built deep and abiding relationships that far exceeded mere friendship … they had become family.
Please come celebrate with us on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. In lieu of flowers, please make a tax deductible donation to: Cottey College, 1000 W. Austin Blvd, Nevada MO 64772.