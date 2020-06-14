Betty Jane (Gustin) Hamilton, 96 passed away June 9. She was the 5th of 6 children born to John William and Ethyl Mabel (Rogers) Gustin, born at home on January 3, 1924, in Grand Island, NE. She attended a one-room school house through the 8th grade, lived through the dirty 30’s with no electricity, no running water and no indoor plumbing. Baptized April 17, 1938, and graduated Grand Island High School in 1941.
During WWII, Betty Jane and her twin, Betty Jean, worked at the Grand Island Ammunition Plant on the bomb line and later in the wood mill at Grand Island Air Force Base.
She married Wilmer Jesse Hamilton April 17, 1955, they had no children. Through the years she was secretary in a doctor’s office, county assessor’s office and the Superintendent of Schools. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years, Christian women’s fellowship president, and church board secretary. She was the president of the Rebekah Assembly of NE and traveled the world with her husband doing the work of the Odd Fellows, of which Wilmer was General Commanding Retired of the General Military Council IOOF of the World. She held many offices including President of the Ladies Association Patriarchs Militant IOOF of Nebraska as well as appointive offices on an international level.
She was preceded in death by her husband who passed July 2, 2001, and all of her 5 siblings.
Betty moved to Green Valley, AZ from Kearney, NE, in July of 2007. She joined the Church family at Valley Christian Church. She was a good Christian woman and will be missed by many.
Burial will be in Maxwell, NE at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. There will be no service at this time.