If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Betty F. Lancaster, 88, peacefully went to be with her Savior on November 17, 2021. She was born July 31, 1933 in St. Louis, MO to Charles and Lucy Ferguson. She also lived much of her life in Tucson before moving to Green Valley in 2002. She retired from the University of Arizona Radiology Research Dept. after 18 years as an Administrative Assistant.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Melvin Lancaster, her sister, Jan, her daughters Kristy, Karen (Tim) and Kathy; step children Ray (Laura), Elaine (Larry), Donna (Scott) and Jeanne; 12 grandchildren and great grandkids.
Betty was a strong woman who loved life, friends and visiting Northern Arizona. She had a great sense of humor, a love of animals, a ready smile and the gift of hospitality. Her home was always open to friends and family for a visit or a phone call, to play a game or enjoy a nice meal. She will be missed by all.
Her celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 at Amado Baptist Church, 2991 W. Frontage Rd., Amado, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (718-987-1931), St. Jude Hospital (800-478-5833) or Crossroads Nogales Mission (520-287-5828).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone