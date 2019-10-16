BETTIE ANN SAIDLER (BRAUNER)

10/11/35 to 9/29/19
Bettie passed, while at the hospital, from natural causes. She is the daughter of Otto F. Brauner and Gladys Ruth Weeks (Brauner). She is survived by her brother, Otto and her niece, Barbara.
She was blessed with a loving extended family, caring compassionate friends, and in the course of her lifetime — three men gave their hearts to her.
She is going home with the Lord, Our God in eternal peace, in his arms.
It was Bettie's wishes to not have a formal memorial service. For those who wish to honor her memory, she respectfully asks that you do something that will make the difference in the life of another.
