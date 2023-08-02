Bernard (Ben) Petersdorff passed away July 29, 2023 with family members by his bedside. Ben was born in Milwaukee, WI on Oct.18, 1948 to Ben and Audrey Petersdorff.
After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force on June 22, 1967 where he proudly served for 26 years. A year after enlisting, he married Patricia (Slomczewski) Petersdorff and the Air Force took them to assignments in Little Rock, AR, Marquette, MI, Honolulu, HI and finally North Pole, AK. During his tenure, Ben and Pat had three daughters. While on active duty, Ben completed his BA and his MBA, which led him to teach for 20 years for Wayland Baptist University.
After retiring from the AF, Ben worked for the state of Alaska and ran the DMV in Fairbanks for eight years. He then began working for the Army at Ft. Wainwright, AK as a transition manager for soldiers leaving the service. Ben accepted a position with the Army in Bavaria, Germany where he and Pat resided for five wonderful years. Traveling across Europe was an enticement to be in Germany.
Ben and Pat moved to Sahuarita, AZ in May 2015. Ben wanted to do part time work locally and was soon absorbed into the teaching as well as kitchen staff at Continental School, where he was affectionately known to all as Mr. Ben. The kids loved him and would go out of their way to speak with him.
Ben was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as Financial Secretary for Council #6842 in Green Valley, AZ. As a Sir Knight of Assembly #1918, Ben served as a Trustee and Color Corps Commander. He served with courage, sincerity and love.
Ben is survived by his wife of 55 years Pat Petersdorff; daughters Jill (Dan) Lynch of Ft Worth, TX, Kerry (Jerry) Jasmin of Surprise, AZ, and Kristin Inman of San Diego, CA; a sister and brother in WI; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; many other relatives and numerous friends. He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.
A Mass for Ben will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley on August 11 at 10 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will be at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI at a later date.
