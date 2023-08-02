petersdorff.jpeg

Bernard (Ben) Petersdorff passed away July 29, 2023 with family members by his bedside. Ben was born in Milwaukee, WI on Oct.18, 1948 to Ben and Audrey Petersdorff.

After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force on June 22, 1967 where he proudly served for 26 years. A year after enlisting, he married Patricia (Slomczewski) Petersdorff and the Air Force took them to assignments in Little Rock, AR, Marquette, MI, Honolulu, HI and finally North Pole, AK. During his tenure, Ben and Pat had three daughters. While on active duty, Ben completed his BA and his MBA, which led him to teach for 20 years for Wayland Baptist University.

