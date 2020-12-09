Bentley Orville Butters died quietly at home on Dec. 6, 2020 after a battle with cancer, with his family nearby.
Ben was born on June 28,1926 in Duluth, Minnesota. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy. He had a long career in manufacturing and retired as General Manager/Vice President of DST in Clinton, Michigan,
Ben is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 72 years, and his four children: Stuart (Sue) Butters, Tom (Char) Butters, Gary (Pat) Butters, Beth (Dan) Robertson, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and siblings Don and Marilyn.
Ben was a member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church. He was a past Kiwanian in Michigan and Arizona. He enjoyed tutoring children at the local elementary school as well as flying his remote-control airplane with the Green Valley Flyers. He played in various bridge groups with Joyce and he especially loved his Wednesday afternoon men’s bridge group. There wasn’t a project Ben wouldn’t undertake from building a sailboat with his sons, building a house for his daughter, to making go carts and bird houses with his grandsons.
No memorial service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Desert Hills Lutheran Church or Hospice Family Care of Green Valley who provided care for Ben in the last months of his life.