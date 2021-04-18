BENJAMIN NELSON MILLER, JR.

Benjamin N. Miller Jr, age 68, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, after fighting a strong battle against Melanoma cancer. He was at his home in Green Valley, AZ with Carol, his wife, by his side. He was born March 30, 1952 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS to Benjamin N. Miller Sr. and Blanche E. Miller (Morrow). He graduated from Emporia State University in 1975, with a degree in Mathematics.
He married Carol J. Miller (Lawniczak) on March 2, 2002 in Minnesota. He worked most of his life as a Software Engineer in the Aerospace/Defense Industry. He was an avid golfer and hunter. He had many great memories from an annual golfing tournament with friends at Madden’s Resort in Minnesota for the past 25-plus years and from annual hunting deer opener with friends in Kansas for the past 30-plus years. He also enjoyed pickleball later in life. He liked watching men’s college basketball (his favorite team was Kansas Jayhawks), NFL (his favorite team was Kansas City Chiefs) and NASCAR (his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon). He also enjoyed watching golf on weekend afternoons.
He loved visiting his daughters, son-in-laws and grandkids in California and Oklahoma, and them visiting he and Carol in Arizona. That family time consisted of love, laughter, games and just hanging out. He cherished those times and the memories.
Prior to moving to Arizona, he and Carol lived in Motley, Minnesota where he took pride in his large vegetable garden consisting of green beans, cucumbers and multiple types of tomatoes and peppers which he used to make homemade salsa. He loved pontoon rides with Carol, family and friends on Crookneck Lake where they had property. His favorite holiday was July 4th and he and Carol enjoyed hosting parties with family and friends to celebrate the holiday.
Ben is survived by his wife, Carol (Green Valley, AZ); Daughters, Jennifer Budnovitch and husband Billy, Julie Rothrock and husband John; Grandchildren, Jackson Budnovitch, Alexis Rothrock, Thomas Rothrock, and Isla Budnovitch; Sister, Ruth Hanson and husband Ron; Brother, Dennis Miller and wife Lisa; Nieces and Nephews, Paul Hanson and wife Stacey, Brian Hanson and wife Tamara, Russell Hanson and wife Neeley, Shawn Hanson, Samantha Walczak and husband Steven, and Logan Miller. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin N. Miller Sr. and Blanche E. Miller (Morrow). A Celebration of Life will be held for Ben in Minnesota later this summer. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the American Cancer Society on his behalf.