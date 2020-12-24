Becky Jane Baker, born Becky Jane Harkins, died peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 15. 2020, at the age of 70. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.
Becky is celebrated by her husband Ken; her daughter Shannon, son-in-law Jonas, and grandchildren Max and Zach; her son Trent, daughter-in-law Kate, and grandchildren Luke and Rye; her brothers Clint and Lee; stepdaughter Kimberly; and many other loving family and friends.
Becky was born on June 21, 1950 in Braddock, Pennsylvania to Harry and Alberta Harkins and grew up in Pitcairn and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Gateway High School in 1968, received a degree in Education from Findlay College in 1972, and she later earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin University. She lived in Humble, Texas where she taught as a classroom teacher before serving as a Vice Principal and then Principal of Humble Elementary School.
After retiring, Becky and Ken lived in Alto, New Mexico, then Green Valley, Arizona, and finally in San Antonio, Texas. They made many friends over the years who brought joy and laughter to their lives, and they frequently visited and hosted their children and grandchildren, always encouraging a love of books, sports, and the great outdoors. Throughout her retirement, Becky continued to advocate for education by assisting libraries and fundraising for scholarship opportunities; she also volunteered at Ooh La La Designer Consignor, a nonprofit in Amado, AZ. Becky and Ken also nurtured a shared sense of adventure by traveling often, including visits to National Parks and family reunions in Florida.
A service in honor of Becky’s life will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio. To ensure health and safety, the service will be private and attended in person by immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to one of the organizations with which Becky was closely involved: Friends of the Ruidoso Library: 107 Kansas City Road, Ruidoso, NM, 88345; or Friends of Madera Canyon, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1203, Green Valley, AZ 85622-1203. https://forms.donorsnap.com/form?id=164fe247-847d-4efa-8f78-8c9606215b5c