Bastiaan Willem Van’t Sant, age 89, of Sahuarita, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. “Bas” was born in Gorinchem, the Netherlands Dec. 3, 1930.
Bas was well known and loved in the Rancho Resort community.
He is predeceased by his wife, Ien, and son, Willem. He is survived by his daughters, Betty Staneic (Micheal) and Nicky Bartoletti (Dave) and his son Hans (Carmen), grandchildren Michelle, Rebecca, Jennifer, Jessica, Jaimie, Pamela, Nicole and Amber as well as numerous great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life event will be held in the near future.
