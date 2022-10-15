Barton (Bart) Gerald Prieve, 76, of Aurora, Colorado, unexpectedly passed away on September 28th, 2022, in Sahuarita, Arizona, just outside of Tucson. He crashed while attempting to land his plane.
He was born on March 28, 1946, in Washington, D.C., to Charles and Margaret Prieve. He graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin in 1968 with a BA in mathematics and received an MS in 1969 and a Ph.D. in 1973 in electrical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
He worked for AT&T Bell Labs and Lucent Technologies from 1973 to 2000. He loved playing softball, flying his Grumman Tiger, and traveling with his partner, Sharon Withrow.
He is survived by his partner, Sharon; his son, Daniel Prieve, and his wife, Laurie, their children, Charlie and Annabelle; his son, Stephen Prieve, and his girlfriend, McAllister Castelaz; his partner’s son, Eric Withrow, and his wife, Susanne; and his partner’s daughter, Laura Mazotti, and her children, Jonathon and Matthew. He is also survived by his former wife, JoAnn Zelasko; his brother Charles (Chuz) Prieve, and his wife, Chris; his sister, Margaret Kleeb; and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret, his brother Ross and his brother-in-law, John Kleeb.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 23, at 10 a.m. at Olinger Chapel Hill, 6601 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial, Colorado, with a second service to follow in Green Valley, Arizona, in January 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Angel Flight West.
