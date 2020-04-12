On March 17, 2020 this world said farewell to a gentleman of grace and unmatched character. Surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren, Barney R. Treadway of Green Valley returned peacefully home to his Lord and Savior.
The first of his family to ever receive more than a high school diploma, his master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton opened the door to a long and successful career with Chevron from where he retired in 1995.
With his high school sweetheart, who was his wife of 64 years, their life together was one of adventure and passion, taking their family repeatedly across the globe to Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe to live and explore a wide range of cultures. From reciting the poems of Banjo Patterson by heart to dominating golf courses and bridge tables, he was the best life partner one could imagine to his wife Donna. His three children, Barney, Brandi and Alyssa. and his four grandchildren, Barney, Belle, Alexa and Alton, were blessed to have him as a father, grandparent and role model. His many, many friends in all corners of the world mourn their loss of a true friend. Books could be written about his life.
Barney and Donna were active members of the United Methodist Church of Green Valley. A celebration of his life is planned later this year in Estes Park, Colorado.
“Death is nothing at all – I have slipped away into the next room. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Call me by my old familiar name, speak to me in the easy way which you always used. Laugh as we always laughed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be spoken without effort. Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was; there is absolutely unbroken continuity. Why should I be out of your mind because I am out of your sight? I am but waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near just around the corner. All is well. Nothing is past; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before — only better, infinitely happier and forever — we will be one together in Christ.” Carmelite Monastery, County Waterford, Ireland.
Donna and her family wish to acknowledge the support given by Hospice Family Care of Green Valley during these past weeks. She encourages the community to continue to support their invaluable services.