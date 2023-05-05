Barney Foster passed away suddenly on May 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his brother Wayne, his sister-in-law Mary Ellen, nieces and nephews, along with many good friends.
He was born and raised in Perry, New York, attended college and joined the Air Force. After eight years he went into the private sector. He retired from Nike in 2007.
He and his wife traveled all over. They spent a month in New Zealand and a month in Patagonia. Nike sent them to Europe for two years, one year in Germany and one year in Holland. They traveled all over and saw as much as they could. After returning to the U.S., they continued to travel to different places. He loved traveling and seeing new things.
Barney loved skiing, hiking, backpacking and spelunking. He climbed many caves. He met his wife skiing White Face Mountain in Lake Placid, New York. They celebrated their 40th anniversary there and went on to enjoy 54 years together.
They found Green Valley in 2007. They were snow birds for 5 years returning to volunteer on the Oregon coast in the summer. They returned to the Oregon coast for two years, went on to Florida for two years and made it back to Green Valley.
Barney played pickleball almost everyday. He was very active. He volunteered at the White Elephant doing several things including handling their EBay sales. He loved it. He was also a member of the ceramics club where he was head of the pouring committee.
He created wonderful pieces and shared his knowledge with everyone.
Barney was a 'presence’. He loved life. He is loved very much and he is missed.
