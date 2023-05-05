[Untitled] (2).jpg

Barney Foster passed away suddenly on May 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, his brother Wayne, his sister-in-law Mary Ellen, nieces and nephews, along with many good friends.

He was born and raised in Perry, New York, attended college and joined the Air Force. After eight years he went into the private sector. He retired from Nike in 2007.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?