BARBARA TATE DURANT

Barbara Durant passed away at Holland Hospital on Nov. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving Family. It is with extreme sadness that we say good bye to our amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was born to Thomas Tate and Thelma Tate (Cole) in Ypsilanti, MI on June 9, 1941, the eldest of three children.
Barb graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti where she was a cheerleader and played the violin. She spent a summer in Europe performing with the Michigan Youth Choral. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Education and later her master’s degree in Academic Advising from Eastern Michigan University.
Barb worked as an Academic Advisor, first at Eastern Michigan University, and later at Lake Michigan Community College. After retirement, she discovered a wonderful community in Green Valley, AZ where she enjoyed her last eighteen winters.
Barb is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Durant, and her four children Teresa Paschal, Cheri (Vern) Durant, Rob (Aroon) Durant, and Jason (Rebecca) Durant, and five grandchildren Matthieu Paschal, Guerin Paschal, Laura Durant, David Durant, and Shiloh Durant, her brother Tom (Sharon) Tate, and sister Betsy Schoolmaster, and many other loved family members.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from 2 p.m until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m at the Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan, 49090. Donations may be made to White Elephant, 601 N. La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614. The family has been helped by Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes. To leave a condolence please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com
