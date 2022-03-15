Barbara A. Olsen passed away in her sleep in Green Valley, Arizona on March 2 at age 85. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard J. Vesely in 2019.
An only child born October 1936 in Omaha, NE, Barbara was living in Long Beach, CA when both her parents were sadly killed in an auto accident when she was only 7 years old. She traveled alone by train to Carroll,IA to live with her aunt, uncle and cousins. Asked what she liked about growing up in Iowa, Barbara quickly replied with a smile, “Can’t say the winters.”
After graduating from high school, Barbara was eventually employed by Northwestern Bell, going on to work with the company for more than twenty years as an operator, chief operator and manager. She concluded her professional career overseeing two separate regions.
After a long distance courtship, Barbara and Richard married in Laughlin, NV and moved to Green Valley, AZ almost twenty five years ago. They enjoyed building their new house, settling into their new community, playing card games, dancing, camping, fishing, etc. Barbara particularly enjoyed seeing friends at the casino where her luck winning free games seems legendary.
Barbara was a recognized pioneer within the telecommunications industry and fiercely independent most her life. Although her personality remained feisty as ever, her health became increasingly fragile after Richard passed away. Family is deeply appreciative of supportive friends, kind neighbors and especially the compassionate caregiving teams at Bayada and Hospice Family Care.
She loved having company; she loved her home in Green Valley; and she loved her sweet treats (her favorites were Pepperidge Farm cookies and Caramel Frappes from McDonald’s). But absolutely she loved her Richard most of all. Now that they’re together again, may they both rest in peace.
Visitation and memorial service will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 at Adair Funeral Home-Dodge Chapel located at 1050 N. Dodge Blvd, Tucson, AZ. Interment will be at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.
