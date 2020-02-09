Barbara Mary (Kohl) Walish, age 78, of Green Valley, AZ, was welcomed into Heaven to be with the Lord, after a long struggle with cancer, on Jan. 29, 2020.
She was born in Appleton, WI to Edward and Veronica (Veit) Kohl where she attended St. Joseph’s grade school and one year of high school. Her family moved to Canoga Park, CA, where she was a member of the first graduating class of Grover Cleveland High School. After graduation, her family moved back to Elkhart Lake, WI, and Barbara attended Alverno College in Wauwatosa, WI.
Barb and Tom, her ever-loving husband of 56 years, raised their children in Port Washington and relocated to Grafton. They retired in Green Valley, AZ.
Barb leaves behind her husband Tom; children: Sandy (Rich) Sanders, Sharon (Joe) Volkmann, Susan (Troy) Murphy, Edward (Amy) Walish and Michael Walish; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Shirley (James) Laurie.
Donations in Memorial of Barb may be made to Our Lady of the Valley, Green Valley, AZ, for Memorial Masses.