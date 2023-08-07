Barbara Lynn La Barre

The Reverend Barbara Lynn "Mimi" La Barre, 87, of Green Valley passed away on August 3, 2023 at home after an extended illness.
Barbara was born Oct. 9, 1935 in Newton, Kansas, to the Reverend Vincent Clifford Root and Frieda LaVere (Currey) Root.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Gary C. La Barre, whom she married on December 27, 1956; daughters Kathryn La Barre (Carol Tilley) of Urbana, Illinois, and Wen Borowicz (John) of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts; grandchildren Travis and Taylor (Maddi) Hocutt; Kazimir, Maksym, and Tadeusz Borowicz; Riley and Elias Fry; and great-grandchild Elliot Hocutt. She is also survived by sister-in-law Barbara (Mart) Diana, Apollo Beach, Florida; and her beloved cats Rusty and Deenie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Laura La Barre Fry.
Barbara retired from ministry in the Episcopal Church, moving with her husband Gary from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Green Valley in 2006. Her proudest achievement was her ordination as Perpetual Deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma in 1984, where she became the second woman to be so ordained. She founded the Phoenix Hospice program at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Tulsa, Oklahoma and coordinated a food bank for people with HIV/AIDS.
She earned a B.S. in Education from Kansas State University and completed studies at the Oral Roberts School of Theology, as well as a seminary extension in Theology from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
Barbara enjoyed singing in choir and playing the piano. She was an adept soccer athlete. During her time as a military spouse, she was a long-time volunteer in the American Red Cross and the Girl Scouts. While in Tulsa, Barbara enjoyed serving as a gillie (docent) at the Gilcrease Museum. A zoophilist, she was a staunch and lifelong advocate for animal well-being.
Well-loved by all who knew her, Barbara lived and loved with fierce passion, curiosity, and generosity. Befriender of lost souls, she welcomed strays — both animal and human — into her heart and home. Her life was a balm to the sad, lost, and lonely. She leaves us humbled by the power of her love and how it staved off loneliness and despair for each life she touched.
A funeral service will be held at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church on Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Animal League of Green Valley.
The family extends a heartfelt thanks to her caretakers and hospice team for their loving care and dedication during Barbara’s long illness.
