Barbara Knight Clark

Barbara Clark, née Barbara Edwards Knight, age 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 10, 2023.
Born to Virginia (McConkey) and Robert Finley Knight in St. Louis, she graduated from Clayton High School and Hollis University.
Barbara had a rich life living in St. Louis, New York, Rome, Bethesda, Pittsburg, 30 years in Green Valley and most recently Chicago. She worked for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and was a published author as Clinical Research Coordinator for both Washington University and Georgetown University Medical School Departments of Cardiac Surgery.
Barbara served as President of both the Green Valley Democrats of the Santa Rita Area and the UU Congregation of Green Valley. She loved tennis, hiking and cards, particularly vying for masterpoints in duplicate bridge. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Mel Prideaux.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet (Dan Lane) and son John Detjen. She is survived by four children, C. Warren (Debbora) Detjen, Paul (Trish) Detjen, Karen (Ware) Kuschner and Todd (Caroline) Clark; 11 very loved grandchildren Daniel and Andrew (Lauren); Paul (Erin), John (Dani), Connor (Claire), Kathleen (Michael Violé) and Clare (Matt McCarron), Julia, Camille, Owen and Gareth; 13 great-grandchildren; first cousins Judith Lovely and John Taylor; and loving nieces and nephews.
A charmer and quick-witted, Barbara had an engaging personality and smile. She was a loved and loyal friend with a frisky sense of humor, and her specialty pizza was “simply gourmet.”
A memorial service will be held at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. Skokie, Illinois on Sept. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. For more info, visit donnellanfuneral.com or call 847-675-1990.
