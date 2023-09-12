65007fba82cc1.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Barbara Knight Clark

Barbara Clark, née Barbara Edwards Knight, age 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 10, 2023.

Born to Virginia (McConkey) and Robert Finley Knight in St. Louis, she graduated from Clayton High School and Hollis University.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?