It is with profound sadness that the family of Barbara Jean Gilmore announce her peaceful passing on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 85 years.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her children Derek (Sandy) Gilmore of Hingham, MA, Kimberly (Davis) Vick of Richmond, VA , Leslie (Michael) Wilmot of Hingham, MA; grandchildren Ian, Graham, Emma, Emmett, Lindsey and Liam; brother Eric (Gloria); numerous nieces, nephews and their families as well as friends in Massachusetts and Arizona.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Niels and Frieda, her brother Carl, sister Anna, and her brother Bill.
Born in New York City in 1937, Barbara graduated from nursing school as a Registered Nurse, eventually marrying and moving to Duxbury, MA to raise her family and work in a long career in nursing. Barbara spent the last 15 years of her life enjoying retirement in Tucson, Arizona with family close by. Barbara spent her life caring for others as both a loving mother and compassionate nurse, and in her spare time she always had a creative project in the works, whether it was knitting for her friends and family or quilting as part of a community project.
A private family service will take place later this year.
