Barbara Jane Treichel (Kelley), age 84, passed away Oct. 13, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Treichel; daughter Sally (Brandon); daughter Gayle (Eric); and four granddaughters she cared the world for: Madison, Kelley, Morgan and Jayne. In addition Barbara is survived by her twin sister Beverly Maxwell, sisters-in law, and numerous family members.
Barbara and Bill traveled the world, including numerous trips to Africa before retiring in Green Valley. One of her favorite places was Evergreen, Colorado, where she honed her love of golf and spent many wonderful years with friends.
No service is planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley Arizona 85622, in care of the meal fund.