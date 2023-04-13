Barbara J. Hinton, a well-regarded local business and civic leader in Green Valley, passed away on March 5 at age 89 in her home. The former owner of Real Estate Connection, she served as president of the Green Valley Association of Realtors in 2003. She was also involved in local community services and the arts. Her husband and business partner, Richard D. Hinton, predeceased her in 2019.
Born in Urbana, Illinois, Mrs. Hinton attended the University of Arizona, becoming a lifelong member of its Alpha Chi Omega. However, she graduated with a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Illinois in 1955, working first on the Champaign-Urbana Courier newspaper. With her USAF husband, she lived in California, Florida, South Dakota, and Nevada, before settling in Show Low in 1979.
Mrs. Hinton worked as a section editor at the Las Vegas Review Journal starting in 1972, and later became Director of Public Relations for the Las Vegas Boulevard Mall. Spending two years in Bonn, Germany, where she traveled extensively throughout Europe, Mrs. Hinton began residing part-time in Green Valley in the early 1980s. She and “Dick” Hinton soon made Green Valley their full-time home, living in the Portillo Ridge area.
Mrs. Hinton suffered a stroke in 2009, which curtained her work life. She is survived by three children, Laura Hinton (New York City), Daniel Hinton and Gregory Hinton (both of Las Vegas). She is also survived by a grandson, Morris Hinton (Las Vegas); another, Paul Daniel Lyon (of New York City), predeceased her in 2010 from heart disease.
