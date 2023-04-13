IMG_2841.jpg

Barbara J. Hinton, a well-regarded local business and civic leader in Green Valley, passed away on March 5 at age 89 in her home. The former owner of Real Estate Connection, she served as president of the Green Valley Association of Realtors in 2003. She was also involved in local community services and the arts. Her husband and business partner, Richard D. Hinton, predeceased her in 2019.

Born in Urbana, Illinois, Mrs. Hinton attended the University of Arizona, becoming a lifelong member of its Alpha Chi Omega. However, she graduated with a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Illinois in 1955, working first on the Champaign-Urbana Courier newspaper. With her USAF husband, she lived in California, Florida, South Dakota, and Nevada, before settling in Show Low in 1979.

