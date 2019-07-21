BARBARA C. COOPER

Barbara Charlotte Cooper passed away at her home in Green Valley, AZ, on July 9, 2019 at the age of 93.
Born in Rockford, Ill., on Feb. 25, 1926 to her parents Lloyd and Laura Burkholder. Barb graduated nurse's training in 1946 in Rockford. She met and married her husband, Jordan Cooper, in 1948. They raised three children in California, moved to Springfield, Ark., in 1964, and eventually moved to Green Valley, AZ.
Jordan passed away in 1979. She met William “Billy” Perkins in 1981, and remained together until her passing.
She worked as a nurse for 50-plus years. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing, people and life.
Preceded in death by Jordan and son Timothy. Survived by daughter Pamela and son Randall, and Billy.
No services planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Casa Adult Day Care Center.