Barbara Ann Tuggle

Barbara Ann (Blue) Tuggle, 82, passed away November 26, 2019, at Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Green Valley, AZ, after a brief illness. She was born on June 4, 1937, at Locust Mountain Hospital in Shenandoah, PA. She was the daughter of the late Agnes and Martin Blue of Mahanoy City, PA, and wife of Thomas Tuggle, Green Valley, AZ, to whom she was married 53 years.
Barbara graduated from Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1955. Grace Downs Air Career School, in NYC, accepted Barbara following her graduation.
After completing the Manhattan Airline School, she was hired by Capital Airlines and stationed in Pittsburgh, PA. As an Airline Stewardess, she flew as far south as New Orleans and as far west as Denver, CO.
In 1957, she accepted a position with Liberty Finance in New Orleans and worked as an auditor. In New Orleans, Barbara met her future husband, Tom. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Mahanoy City, PA, in 1966 by Rev. Paul Kramer.
Because of Tom's position with Liberty, they spent time in several cities in the East as well as in Dallas, TX.
They resided in Hubbard, Ohio, for 27 years before retiring to Green Valley, AZ, where they have enjoyed golf and the warm climate of the desert.
While in Hubbard, Ohio, Barbara became involved in various organizations including The American Business Women's
Association where she held different positions on the Board of Directors. She had 48 years of perfect attendance and was selected "Woman of the Year" in 1980.
Barbara was an avid golfer and an active member of the Country Club of Green Valley.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth, (Betty) Blue Kehler and her husband, Jack. Barbara is survived by her husband, Tom, brother, Robert Blue, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are planned in Green Valley. AZ and Mahanoy City, PA, and will be announced in the future.