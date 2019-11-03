Barbara Ann Knutson, 75, of North Mankato, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct.17, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 9, 1944 in Santa Anna, Texas to Agnes (Bremer) and Chester Knutson.
She taught High School Physical Education in Minnesota for 36 years. Since retiring she had spent winters in Green Valley, AZ, sharing her love of golf. Barb touched many lives through teaching, coaching, mentoring, golfing, and volunteering.
