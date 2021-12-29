If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Arthur Rudolph Kotz, age 88, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021. Arthur (“Bud”) was born in February 1933 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Arthur and Harriet Kotz. Art earned his Bachelor’s degree in Physics at the University of MN, and his Masters and Ph.D. in Physics from the University of WI, Madison.
Art married Beatrice M. Bruvold in October 1955, and together they lived in Falcon Heights, MN; Madison, WI; and then White Bear Lake, MN, and spent time at their cabin in Lutsen, MN on the shore of Lake Superior, and at a winter home in Green Valley, AZ. Art treasured his wife and was an adoring father and grandfather. He was kind hearted, generous, extremely witty, a brilliant scientist, and a talented amateur astronomer and astrophotographer. During his accomplished career as a research physicist at 3M, he was named Corporate Scientist, and in 1978 was inducted into the elite Carlton Society.
Art was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bea and their first daughter, Kristen Elaine Kotz, and by his 3 siblings (William, Donald, and Marianne). Art is survived by two sons and a daughter, Arthur and Denise Kotz, David Kotz, and Kimberly and Michael Marlowe, as well as 6 grandchildren. Art’s gentle and wise soul touched many lives. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral service at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church Sanctuary, Mahtomedi, MN on Tues., Jan. 11, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the International Dark Sky Association. (https://www.darksky.org/our-work/ways-to-give/).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone