ARTHUR DALE MAYHLE

Arthur “Art” Mayhle, 76, adored husband of Cindy Mayhle, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2021. He was born in Uniontown, PA and grew up in Baltimore, MD. His career included several federal civil service positions within the Social Security Administration in Baltimore. At his retirement, Art was serving as the Agency’s Chief Information Security Officer. He traveled both domestically and internationally for the Administration and found that he loved the Southwest best. He and Cindy retired to Green Valley, AZ in 2009.
Art enjoyed golfing with his fellow Desert Duffers in the Quail Creek Country Club, Green Valley. He and Cindy loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Their cruises took them all over the world. He mentored and coached little league and teen sports teams in Maryland and youth golfers in California and Arizona.
Art was a devoted, patient and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor. Art is survived by his wife Cindy, son Douglas of Coalinga, CA, daughter Heather (Jeremy) Jorgensen of Austin, TX, grandson Calvin “CJ” of Westminster, MD, brother Donald (Dee), sister Kathaleen (Carl) Fellows both of Baltimore, MD, and sister-in-law Nancy of Ocean City, MD. He is also survived by several beloved nephews and nieces. Art was preceded in death by parents, Calvin and Doris, son Jeffery and brother Duane.
There are no memorial plans at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.