October 6, 1934 to January 3, 2022
Arlene F. Bauder of Corpus Christi, Texas, a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on Monday, 1/3/2022, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was 87 years old.
Arlene was born in Calistoga, CA to Byron and Lucetta Stewart. She was a graduate of San Rafael High School, Class of 1952. She married her husband Charlie L. Bauder on 2/21/1953. She and her husband bought a printing shop in Vallejo, CA in 1964 and then their legacy began. They retired to Green Valley, AZ in 1997. She relocated to Corpus Christi, TX to be near her daughter and grandchildren in 2017.
Arlene was an active member of the Sweet Adelines International for 60 years. She believed music was the way to uplift the spirit. She taught Sunday School at the United Methodist Church for over 5 years, and was also active in the Lioness Club in Vallejo, CA and Green Valley, AZ, serving as President for three terms. She was known for her lifelong passion for owls and volunteered at the Arizona Desert Museum.
Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Charlie L. Bauder, and by her son Edward G. Bauder. She is survived by her three children Wanda L. Carter (Bauder) of Corpus Christi, TX; Mark W. Bauder of Pioneer, CA; and Frank P. Bauder of Subic Bay, Philippines. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers or cards, the family is requesting donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name. Arlene will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
