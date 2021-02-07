Antonio “Tony” Blanco, 52, was called to heaven on Jan. 29, 2021. Born in Tucson and raised in Sahuarita, AZ, Tony was known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. He never hid his emotions, good or bad, and he would help anyone out if he could. Tony never held a grudge — on the contrary, he would say, “don’t be like that.” He lived his life as only he could.
Tony loved the outdoors. He camped, fished and traveled whenever he could. Always carrying a camera and his walking stick, searching for waterfalls or walking in the desert. Tony loved his people and always had a story to tell or an adventure to share, especially when it came to the nieces and nephews — or any grubbies for that matter. The one that stole his heart for sure was his niece Jessica. Tony devoted all of his time and helped care for her in any way he could. Tony’s love had no bounds.
Tony is preceded in death by Jessica and his father, Jesus. He is survived by his mother, Felicitas, and 10 siblings: Pete, Javie, Jesus Jr., Rosie, Hector, Adrian, Yolie, Isabel, Ben and Mary, and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, his cats and all who knew him, but as Tony always said, “It'll be fine.”
Services reserved to immediate family. Flowers and/or donations can be sent to Felicitas Blanco at 18290 S. Calle Valle Verde, Green Valley 85614.