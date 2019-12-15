Antoinette "Annette" Parker was welcomed into The Kingdom of Heaven on Nov. 24, 2019. She left this world peacefully with her husband of 25 years and other loved ones by her side.
Born March 19, 1945 in New York City to Joseph and Nancy Pace, Annette moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after graduation where she raised her family and later met Jim Parker. In 1994 they relocated to Green Valley and were married on May 7 that same year.
Annette loved serving young and old alike as she managed the office at the Green Valley RV Resort and taught at Shepherd’s Fold Preschool before retiring to care for her parents.
Annette will be forever loved, fondly remembered and greatly missed. However, we rejoice that she is with Jesus and will celebrate His birth with Him this year and for all of eternity!
She is survived by Jim, sons Anthony (Ana) Gagliardo, Michael (Mondie) Gagliardo and Christopher (Tracy) Gagliardo. Grandchildren Michael, Gina, Greyson, Pace, Sean and Carlee. Aunt Lena Mitacchione and thirteen cousins.
We would love for you to join us for Annette’s Celebration of Life on Saturday January 11 at noon……followed by a spread of her favorite Italian dishes!!
The Rock Church of Sahuarita, 3735 West Helmet Peak Road, Sahuarita, Az 85629.
For those who can’t make it, you can join us via live stream on The Rock Church of Sahuarita’s YouTube channel!