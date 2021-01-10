Anthony Christopher Novick, 76, died Nov. 25, 2020 of Parkinson's disease. He honorably served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He was laid to rest in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona among his military peers.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureen; daughters, Karen and Jennifer; grandchildren, Christina and Gabriel; sisters, Gloria and Jane.
He was a tall, quiet, humble and kind man known by Anthony, Tony, Chris and Kip. He is riding his Harley up in Heaven now. Rest in peace.