ANNETTE KRAUTH

Annette Kay Dwyer Krauth went to Heaven Oct. 14, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa with Charlie at her side. Annette was born on July 24, 1950, in Creston, Iowa to Dale Dwyer and Ruth (Queck) Dwyer. She attended and graduated from Orient-Macksburg High School in 1968. She continued her education at Wartburg College, graduating in 1972 with a degree in Secondary Math Education. She began her teaching career at Cresco, Iowa and then at Perry Community Schools until her retirement. She married the love of her life, Charlie Rex Krauth on Jan. 3, 1981, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Iowa.
Annette and Charlie loved to fish and spent many summer vacations in Minnesota at Leech Lake and traveling to all points of the United States. After retiring, Annette and Charlie wintered in Arizona for the last eleven years. Annette loved crafts, especially counted-cross stitch and beading. She designed and made wonderful jewelry, which she and Charlie sold at many venues. She also taught classes on her various crafts. Annette was well-known for remembering others through her greeting cards written with beautiful calligraphy and which often included a self-authored poem.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Ruth, brothers Mike and David (in infancy), father and mother-in-law Bill and Ella Klingensmith, brothers-in-law Leroy Schultz and Linn Johnson, sisters-in-law Janis Brennan, Marcia “Kay” Johnson, Nancy Krauth and Sheila (Kris) Richards.
Annette is survived by her husband Charlie of 40 years, sister Pauline Schultz, and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the American Legion Madera Post 131, 249 W. Esperanza Blvd., Green Valley, AZ 85614.
