Anne Hinton Barnett, 86, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. She was born on August 15, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Barnett; their daughter, Mary Barnett; grandson, Bradley Wehmeier; granddaughter, Emily Sommer, and four great-granddaughters with another one on the way.
Anne was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and worked in the accounting department for General Electric Jet Engine division in Cincinnati after she graduated. She was a stay-at-home mom after her daughter was born but volunteered for several charities during her life.
She and Bob moved to Green Valley after retirement and established many lasting and meaningful friendships in Green Valley RV Resort where they lived. There will be a memorial service at the resort club house on Dec. 7 at 2:30 pm. Donations may be made to the Green Valley Food Bank in her memory.
