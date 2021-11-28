ANNE HINTON BARNETT

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Anne Hinton Barnett, 86, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. She was born on August 15, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Barnett; their daughter, Mary Barnett; grandson, Bradley Wehmeier; granddaughter, Emily Sommer, and four great-granddaughters with another one on the way.

Anne was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and worked in the accounting department for General Electric Jet Engine division in Cincinnati after she graduated. She was a stay-at-home mom after her daughter was born but volunteered for several charities during her life.

She and Bob moved to Green Valley after retirement and established many lasting and meaningful friendships in Green Valley RV Resort where they lived. There will be a memorial service at the resort club house on Dec. 7 at 2:30 pm. Donations may be made to the Green Valley Food Bank in her memory.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?