Anna Fay “Annie” Harrison was born May 25, 1943 at Ft. Riley, KS to Howard Eugene Wright and Eva LaWanda Nichols Wright of Liberal, KS. She was raised in Liberal, KS where she met and married her husband, Jack Harrison, in 1959. Annie and Jack had three sons, Patrick, Michael and Timothy, and lived in Wichita before returning to Liberal to start H&W Electrical Service with her dad, Gene. In addition to being a business owner, Annie enjoyed piloting her plane and local politics, serving as a Seward County Commissioner.
In 2000, Annie and Jack retired to Silver City, New Mexico. In 2013, after the loss of her husband, she moved to Green Valley, AZ with her son Mike and daughter-in-law, Kari. In Green Valley, she trained for the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary and enjoyed helping her community in uniform. In 2018, she joined her partner, Erle “Bubba” Slagle, in SaddleBrooke, where they were active in the Sheriff’s Auxiliary and Elk’s Lodge.
Annie had an adventurous spirit and loved travel, learning new things, and meeting people. She was sustained by her faith in Jesus Christ and active in local churches everywhere she lived.
She was preceded in heavenly relocation by her parents, Gene and LaWanda Wright, and her husband, Jack Harrison. She will be greatly missed by her partner, Bubba Slagle of SaddleBrooke, son Patrick (Jackie) of Florida, son Mike (Kari) of Green Valley, and son Timothy (Lupe) of Kansas City. She was dearly loved by her sister, Elaine (Terry) Brown, grand-daughters Amanda and Monica Harrison, and grandson Dustin (Katie) Hunt, their daughter Avery, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was treasured by — and treasured — her many friends. We know she was warmly greeted by her savior, but we will miss her warm laugh and irrepressible spirit very much.
To visit Annie’s guest book visit www.vistosofh.com or call Vistoso Funeral Home for information. 520-544-2285