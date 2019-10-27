Ann was the bright and shiny one. She was the third of the four daughters of Joan and John Stark, born in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sister to Jean (McGlothlin), Lynn (Greenwold), and Ginny (Virginia) Stark.
Growing up on a farm outside of Cincinnati, the Stark girls drove into the city for school. It was known that, if they made it to school in the winter, people living in town shouldn’t call in for a snow day. Ann excelled at everything. An “A” student with little effort, she was fluent in French, a cheerleader, athlete, student government leader and had a date every weekend.
She wanted to be a doctor or veterinarian, but her parents said they were unlikely professions for a girl. So in college, she learned Russian history and bridge.
Married and soon divorced, with two daughters, Deborah Stark (Brian Ledahl) and Leslie Ann Lazarus, to support, she left Boston for Atlanta, El Paso, then Dallas. As a single mother, she was a travel agent, entrepreneur and went on to get a Master’s degree in Information Science. Wherever she lived, she made her house lovely and her yard beautiful with whatever grew best locally.
Ann was a devoted grandmother to Sinclaire and Beckett Stark Ledahl (Pasadena, CA) taking them on road trips to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Alaska and Europe. Her daughter, Leslie, predeceased her.
She was the consummate bridge player and teacher. It was at the bridge table, her skills in strategy and logic were recognized and she was soon offered a job by a high-tech company and given classified job clearance.
She loved The New York Times crossword and jigsaw puzzles; subscribed to etymology websites, and knitted socks for friends and family. When she wasn’t at the bridge table, she could often be found at “the office” – her favorite slot machine.
One of her sisters tried to get her to move to Eugene, but the job came in Portland. It was at the Portland bridge table, Ann met the love of her life, Courtland Smith. They were married 20 Years. They traveled everywhere together: China, Russia, Okinawa, Hiroshima, Canada, the Panama Canal and directed bridge games on major cruise lines to Alaska and Australia. They were a formidable pair at the table, but each also mentored newer players wherever they were. She had just under 5000 masterpoints.
Later in life they retired to Green Valley, AZ where they were active in the bridge community. In the Arizona desert, she loved the saguaro cactus and the desert critters, especially the gambel quail and bunnies.
Ann died unexpectedly from post surgical complications.
A family memorial gathering was held October 12, Walnut Creek, CA where her husband now lives.
