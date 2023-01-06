After an amazing, wonderful life spanning 89 years, Ann Paxton, our beloved mom, passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of December 31. She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Ann and Harry Paxton moved from Pittsburgh to settle in Green Valley almost 20 years ago and immediately became involved in the community, making numerous good friends through their passion for golf and through their support of CPAC.
Ann was an exceptional artist whose prints hang on many walls throughout Green Valley. CPAC recently renamed their art gallery the “Harry and Ann Paxton Gallery” in honor of their tremendous service.
After the passing of Harry in March 2021, Ann moved back east to be closer to family. Although she was able to spend more time with her family, she missed Green Valley, her golf and her friends tremendously – Green Valley held a special place in her life and it was truly her home.
Our family plans to commemorate her in the coming months, although no plans have been determined.
