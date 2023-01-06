Paxton obit.jpg

After an amazing, wonderful life spanning 89 years, Ann Paxton, our beloved mom, passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of December 31. She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Ann and Harry Paxton moved from Pittsburgh to settle in Green Valley almost 20 years ago and immediately became involved in the community, making numerous good friends through their passion for golf and through their support of CPAC.

