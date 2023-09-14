Ann Pattee Slagter died at her La Posada home on Aug. 8, 2023. She was born 92 years ago in Methuen, Massachusetts to Joseph and Mary Winn Pattee. She was predeceased by Henry Carl Slagter, her husband of 67 years, in 2020. She has no direct survivors. She was a long-time member of NSDAR, AAUW and Chi Omega.
Ann attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1952 with a BS in mathematics. She accepted a position in the transformer engineering department at General Electric in Pittsfield, Mass where she met her husband, Hank, an engineer at GE, and they were married in 1953. They moved to Ithaca, New York and in 1963 to Los Altos, California, where they lived for 25 years. During that time, Ann became a hospital volunteer working in several services and serving on the Board of Directors as Treasurer and Director of Income Services. After fifteen years, she became a real estate broker for a small corporation buying and selling income properties.
She and Hank retired to a home they built on the Oregon coast, and lived there for several years until moving to a home they built in Prescott, Arizona. From there they moved to Green Valley in 2004 and to La Posada in 2010. Ann was an active volunteer at The Animal League of Green Valley for several years, serving on the Board of Directors managing the capital funds and as board liaison with the architect and building contractor during construction of the second building. At La Posada, she became editor of the Resort Report from 2011 until 2021.
As Ann requested, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be with her husband in the La Posada Columbarium.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone