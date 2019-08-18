Ann Catherine Plumb, previously a resident of Green Valley, died Saturday August 10, 2019, at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. She had been married to Gordon Plumb (deceased 2003). Born in 1942 in Chicago, Ann returned to Illinois to be closer to her family in 2015.
Ann is survived by her sister Kay O’Malley; her 5 children: Bruce Plumb, Dan Plumb, Barb Soares, Cathy Bonanni and Suzette Plumb; her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial mass with immediate family will be held at a later date.