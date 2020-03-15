ANITA CARDEN

Anita Cecile Stewart Carden died on March 6, 2020. Born January 15, 1936 in Peasleeville, NY, she was the oldest of Jeanette Rule's eight children.
She earned an RN from Russell Sage College. After working for years as a nurse, she applied her keen eye and aesthetic taste to interior design. Returning to school, she earned a BA from the University of Alaska Anchorage in Justice and worked for the court system in Kotezbue, AK.
Anita married Jim Carden in 1995. After Jim retired, they did a few years snowbirding between Alaska and Arizona before settling in Green Valley, AZ. Anita had a surprising taste for adventure: camping in the Brooks Range in Alaska; trekking around Mt. Blanc, France; and kayaking in Belize are a few examples of her journeys.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband Jim Carden; daughters Tracy Stewart (Joe Imlach), Maria O'Brien (Richard), Allison Enters, and Kristina Lawton (Christopher); stepchildren Jay Carden (Dayna Demientieff), Dawn Schuller (John); grandchildren Gabe, Eyob, and Kaleab Imlach, Robin and Rosie Fox, Brad (Rachelle) and Amanda Enters, Josh and Zac Lawton, Kaiya Kruger, Jonna and Carden Schuller; great-grandchildren Braydon Russell, and Lena Enters. She is also survived by her siblings and their families, Joan Webster, David, Edward (Wanda), Allen (Ann), Michael (Mary), Adrian, and Clifton (Lynne) Rule.
Jim and Anita enjoyed traveling across North America, towing their trailer, accompanied by their faithful dog Dory. Jim lovingly supported Anita while she courageously fought, and beat, two previous types of cancers. Leukemia, however, took her body. Her husband and daughters invite you to remember her vibrant spirit, which cancer could not conquer. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Anita's favorite organization, Covenant House.
The funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Parish (505 N. La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ, 85614) on March 27 at 10 am. A reception will follow, all are invited.