Angela Marie Brant of Green Valley, Arizona passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Angela was born in South Bend, Indiana, on January 9, 1938 to Casimir and Clementine Swiatowy.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; her children, Aaron, Maureen, Adrienne, Mark, and Corinne. Other survivors include her grandchildren: Aaron Jr., Melissa, Taylor, and Ashley; five great grandchildren: Daniel, James, Thomas, Atticus and Beatrix; sisters, Ruth and Norma, and brother Ronald. Angela leaves behind many dear friends from the Green Valley community and Our Lady of the Valley Parish. She is predeceased by her parents, Casimir Swiatowy and Clementine Humphrey, and sister Joyce McNarney.
Angela graduated from St. Joseph High School, South Bend, Indiana, Class of 1955. Her last place of employment was at University of Notre Dame. Angela was an avid volunteer, and crocheted over 50 bed size afghans that she gifted to the Tucson VA.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley, Green Valley, AZ, on Friday, April 29. Rosary is at 9:30 a.m., Mass is at 10 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone