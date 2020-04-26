Andy Wurtzel, 80, died on April 21, 2020 from Lewy Body Dementia.
As a young man, Andy worked at 20th Century Fox Studio as a stand-in and stunt man. He rode motorcycles with Steve McQueen, ate breakfast with Neil Diamond, played flag football with Elvis, and smoked a joint with Bob Dylan.
Andy's great joy was coaching kids in baseball and umpiring. He was a Contractor/Home Builder.
Andy leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Marcy, and two children, Scott and Robin, who live in Washington state. He was a member of DHLC. Andy has requested that there be no services or memorials.
