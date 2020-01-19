ANDREA L. GRANTHAM

Andrea Louise Grantham was born in 1948 to Andrew and Helen Pavlock in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and grew up near Pittsburgh. Andrea moved to Cleveland and received her histology training from Cleveland State University. She met her husband, James William (Bill) Grantham, in Cleveland while she was working at Case Western Reserve Hospital. They were married in 1971 and lived in Arizona, Kentucky, and Iowa before moving to El Paso, Texas.
Andrea attended the University of Texas El Paso and worked as a histologist for 14 years in El Paso before moving to Tucson, Arizona. Andrea retired from the University of Arizona as a Research Specialist and served as president of the Arizona Society of Histotechnology for two terms and as a board member of the National Society of Histotechnology,
During her retirement, Andrea served as Club President of Valle Verde Rotary Club in Green Valley. She gave much of her time to many organizations, causes and individuals all in the name of "Service Above Self." She loved projects that help kids and helped establish the Rotary's sponsorship of exchange students, the Interact program, worked with local high schoolers, and the Arivaca Early Learning Center. Andrea also spent her time volunteering at The Animal League of Green Valley and the Tucson Festival of Books held at the University of Arizona.
Andrea lost her battle with cancer on the morning of Jan. 4 and was with her husband Bill and their two children when she passed peacefully at Banner Hospital in Tucson. Survivors include her husband Bill, son Steven Grantham, daughter Erin Hamilton and husband Chris, and her granddaughter Geneva Hamilton.
Services will be held Feb. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd., Green Valley, AZ 85614 with a reception to follow at the home of Bill and Andrea Grantham.